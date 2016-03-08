Juve, OFFICIAL: Khedira to undergo surgery

Juventus have released an official statement regarding the fitness of Sami Khedira: "For the next games Sami Khedira will not be available” They go on to say that the midfielder requires surgery to his right knee. Thus the unfortunate season of the German midfielder, continues with a year punctuated by injuries and heart problems. For the former Real Madrid player, in fact, the 2018-19 season ends here. The club also retweeted Khedira himself who explained the injury to fans.





After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully. The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks. #SK6 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y8Jghdrpks — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 18, 2019





