Juve, OFFICIAL: Khedira undergoes successful surgery on his knee

Sami Khedira has undergone successful surgery. The Juventus midfielder underwent an arthroscopic cleaning of his right knee in Germany and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.

The Juve press release:

"The arthroscopic cleansing intervention of Sami Khedira's right knee took place today in Augsburg, Germany. The intervention, carried out by Dr. Uli Boenisch, assisted by the Juventus health officer Dr. Claudio Rigo, was perfectly successful and the player can immediately start rehabilitative care."



