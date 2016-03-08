Juve on alert as Barcelona receive €16m Everton bid

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Lucas Digne. The French left-back has been struggling with game time during his time at Barcelona and now the Bianconeri are monitoring him as a potential replacement of Alex Sandro.



The Brazilian has yet to receive offers from Psg and Manchester United but it is believed that the player could leave the Old Lady if she received an offer above € 50 million.



The likes of Marcelo, Matteo Darmian and Juan Bernat are also being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium while Everton have made an official bid to sign Digne.



According to reports in the UK, in fact, the Toffees have offered Barcelona to sign the player on a permanent deal with the Premier League side who have reportedly offered € 16 million to sign the former Roma star.



Digne’s Barcelona contract expires in 2021. The 25-year-old has 46 appearances in two seasons with the Ligue1 giants.

