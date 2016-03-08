Juve on alert as brother refuses to rule out Pogba's move to Real or Barcelona

Paul Pogba's brother and Atlanta United defender Florentin Pogba spoke to AS.com. One of the subjects was Paul Pogba's Man United future as you can view bellow what was said:



"Paul Pogba's next club, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona? I don't know what will happen, let's wait and see. What would you prefer for him? I don't know, I just want him to play. I don't really care where he plays, I just want him to be happy. Difficult season for Paul? I think he did pretty well this season with Man United. It isn't easy to qualify for the UCL when there are so many quality opponents in the EPL. Will he leave United without a UCL qualification? I don't know, anything can happen in football. Zizou could impact Paul's decision? Perhaps. Something could soon happen but it's too soon to talk about this. Let's see if Paul decides to stay on with United or not. Time will tell...'. More to come...