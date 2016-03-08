Juve on alert as Chiesa's relationship with Fiorentina starts cracking: the latest
23 July at 09:30Federico Chiesa and Fiorentina are set for an intense summer transfer market session. The young attacker reiterated his desire to leave the club and join a more ambitious project, specifically to accept Juventus's offer, with which he already has an agreement for a five-year contract worth 5 million euros per season.
However, the new ownership of the Viola is not open to this move. According to Corriere dello Sport, yesterday Chiesa met the right arm of Rocco Commisso, Joe Barone, at a restaurant in New York.
The attacker wanted a face-to-face confrontation with the true operational arm of the new ownership and, after days of silence, confessed his desire to leave Fiorentina. The answer was negative, as Commisso repeatedly promised the fans that his jewel should remain at least for another year.
In response to Chiesa's desire, Barone would have invited the player and his agent to take a public stance and explain the fans of the club the reasons for his eventual farewell.
