Juve, one obstacle complicates Emre Can's move to Dortmund

According to reports from Germany, Dortmund are very keen on the player and wouldn't have any issues with satisfying the Bianconeri's demands. However, there is one obstacle, specifically the salary of the former Liverpool man.

Emre Can is destined to leave Juventus in January due to the lack of playing time thus far. The likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG are all interested in his services, which could lead to an interesting battle on the market.