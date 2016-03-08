Juve, one year since the first 'siu' of Ronaldo - Video

Cristiano Ronaldo indica Juve
16 September at 22:00
On their social media channels, Juventus decided to celebrate the anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in front of the home fans at the Allianz Stadium.
 
The Portuguese star scored against Sassuolo exactly one year ago today, which the club decided to highlight on Twitter. And with the goal, the first 'siuuuu' celebration took place along with the home crowd. Take a look at the video below.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.