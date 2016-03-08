Juve, only one detail missing for Dybala's contract renewal - the situation

This is the only thing left to discuss, having been a long-standing question. However, the rest of the details have been put in place along with Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun. An agreement in principle has thus been reached and the future has been written.

Attracting the interest of PSG, Bayern Munich and a few English clubs, Juventus made sure to lock him down with the renewal. Furthermore, they made a promise of never trying to get rid of him again in the way they did last summer.

This season, the Argentine striker has displayed a different side of his game, being able to play in many positions under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. Above all, though, he has shown a lot more determination and many would agree that this is the biggest difference.