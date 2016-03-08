Juve, option of including two players in Donnarumma’s deal
15 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are evaluating the possibility of including two players in a deal to bring league rivals AC Milan’s star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Turin, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are going through financial crisis and it is believed that they will have to sell few of their star players in order to balance their books.
Therefore, Juve are looking to cash in on the situation and are now eying a move for the Italy international who has been termed as the best young goalkeeper in the world.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are looking to include defenders Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral in the deal in order to persuade Milan in selling and also in lowering the asking price of €50 million for their star player.
The Rossoneri have been linked with both players in the summer as they were looking to bolster their defensive unit.
The report further stated that if Juve will be able to get their target, they will then look to offload goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, but only to a foreign club.
