Juve: Paratici closes door to Dybala-Salah swap deal and praises Ramsey
18 February at 10:55Juventus Chief Football Executive Fabio Paratici spoke on Radio Uno about the Old Lady’s transfer strategies as well as the upcoming Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid: “The Champions League is one of our targets, a motivation to improve and do well.
We need many things in order to win it, including a bit of luck. Allegri? He is perfect for our project. I am sure his future doesn’t depend on the Champions League and that he will remain with us for a long time. We are always looking for new motivations, we want to improve the team every year”.
DYBALA-SALAH SWAP – “Right now it’s just fantasy, we are still in February and we don’t know what will happen in June- I believe we’ve already signed a big player and it’s Ramsey who has 350 appearances with Arsenal. He is already a big signing for us”.
ICARDI – “We didn’t want to disturb Inter last summer. There were contacts and we asked Icardi if Juve could be an interesting pick for his future in case he wanted to leave the team. We had no contacts with Mrs. Icardi of late, we are in February, questions about the player will be more actual in the summer”.
DYBALA - “He is 25, he is a player of Juventus and he has already proven a lot. I am sure he will become a legend and a leader of Juve, he has the technical skills to do it”.
MAROTTA – “Why did he leave? I’m not the right man to answer this question”.
