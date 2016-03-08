Juve, Paratici is closer to Man United and Tottenham: the latest
30 September at 19:20As Beppe Marotta announced his Juve departure, there is a lot of talk concerning his right arm man Fabio Paratici. Paratici has been working with Marotta for some time now as many people have been bringing up his name as Beppe Marotta's potential replacement at Juve. As IlBianconero reported, his future is still in doubt.
PRESENT - For now, Andrea Agnelli and the bianconeri management are going to want to keep Paratici at the club that's for certain. Paratici is very close to Marotta and since the Juve general manager is set to leave the club, one has to think that Paratici could eventually leave as well.
FUTURE - Paratici will clearly take his time to evaluate his options. Teams like Milan, PSG and Barcelona have been after him in the past as Man United and Tottenham could be real options for him in the near future. As for Marotta, well he will take a bit of time off as he will likely find an new club in the coming months. Can it be Inter Milan? Perhaps but time will tell...
