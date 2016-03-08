Juve, Paratici is in London: from Rugani to Lukaku, the latest

Fabio Paratici traveled to London. From the Lukaku-Dybala-Manchester United talks to the Cancelo-Danilo swap passing by interest in Daniele Rugani, it will be quite a busy day for the Juve manager.



ARSENAL'S OFFER - Bonucci, Chiellini, De Ligt and Demiral are currently the top 4 center-backs in Maurizio Sarri's plans. Daniele Rugani's future is uncertain as Roma as well as Arsenal have interest in him. Arsenal reportedly offered Juve a two year loan with an option to buy for Rugani but the bianconeri said no.



UNITED AND WOLVES - As SportItalia reported, other than Roma and Arsenal, Man United and Wolves also like the Italian defender. After Harry Maguire, United seem ready to sign another defender to bolster their back-line where as Wolves consider him to be the perfect addition for their team as well. With the English transfer market closing on Thursday, there isn't much time left for EPL sides interested in Rugani. More to come as Paratici will also work on finalizing the Cancelo-Man City deal as well perhaps re-opening talks with Man United for Lukaku...