Juve, Paratici: 'Khedira's injury not worrying. Milinkovic is great but...'

08 December at 11:50

The technical area manager of Juventus Fabio Paratici spoke to DAZN a few minutes before the match against Lazio and said his opinion on the January market :

"We are convinced that we have a super-competitive squad, the injury of Khedira is normal" . We are not worried that much, we have other midfielders. 

Milinkovic-Savic? He is a very good player, but he is from Lazio. Tonight, he will be just an opponent." 
 
Anthony Privetera

