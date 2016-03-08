Juve, Paratici: 'Khedira's injury not worrying. Milinkovic is great but...'

The technical area manager of Juventus Fabio Paratici spoke to DAZN a few minutes before the match against Lazio and said his opinion on the January market :



"We are convinced that we have a super-competitive squad, the injury of Khedira is normal" . We are not worried that much, we have other midfielders.

Milinkovic-Savic? He is a very good player, but he is from Lazio. Tonight, he will be just an opponent."



Anthony Privetera