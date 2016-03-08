Juve, Paratici reveals when the De Ligt operation started

Last year, we spoke with De Ligt here (in Turin, during the Golden Boy awards). He had visited Turin before and breathed the atmosphere of the city. It was an important meeting, but not the only one after that," the sporting director stated.

This summer, Matthijs De Ligt arrived in Turin to complete his move to Juventus, following great success with Ajax. In a recent interview, the Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed where it all began, and how the operation came to life.