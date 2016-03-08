Juve, Paratici: 'Ronaldo is the best player of all time'

Ronaldo has scored in his last 11 Serie A games, becoming only the third player to do so in the league's history. In other words, despite having just turned 35, the striker can't be stopped and continues to be in great shape to compete on the highest level.

His impact at Juventus has simply been enormous, both on and off the pitch. In addition to winning them the games, his presence has also helped increased revenue and increase the club's brand. In the interview, Paratici had only good words for him.

"Ronaldo? Cristiano is the best player of all time. In Italy, we often forget that we have such a champion in our league and we have to enjoy it more," he stated.

The game against Lyon will kick off at 21:00, with the Turin side looking to get an away goal.