Juve, Paratici: 'Ronaldo will stay for another year...'

"If Ronaldo will remain at Juventus? Without a doubt, he will also be next year and we have already decided this," he revealed. In other words, it doesn't look lie he's going anywhere, despite the rumours recently.

On the sidelines of the Gran Gala del Calcio in Milan this evening, the sporting director of Juventus, Fabio Paratici, spoke to Sky Italia about the future of Ronaldo. In recent weeks, there have been rumours of a potential exit for CR7 at the end of the season.