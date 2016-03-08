Juve, Paratici: 'Rugani isn't going anywhere, he is underrated'
12 January at 20:57AS Roma are currently playing against Juve in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge game for both sides. Juve come into this one in second place but with a win, they will have the chance to surpass Antonio Conte's Inter (who drew Atalanta last night at the San Siro in Milano 1-1). Roma on the other hand come into this one in 4th place as a win would help them maintain their positioning in the standings as well as inch closer to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side who are currently in third place. Juventus are coming off a big 4-0 win against Cagliari where as AS Roma are coming off a 0-2 defeat to Torino. Juve director Fabio Paratici spoke about the transfer window to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
'De Ligt? He is doing better now, let's not forget that he is only 19 years old. Roma? They won't be easy, especially since we have to play away. Inter? They already invested a lot, I would be surprised if they made a big move in January. We have a competitive team so we won't likely do much either. Rugani? Let's see what happens with Chiellini but Rugani isn't going anywhere, he is underrated'.
Many EPL clubs have been following Rugani over the last year or so but with Chiellini still being out, Paratici confirmed that Rugani will be staying with the bianconeri for the time being. More to come. Click here for more news
