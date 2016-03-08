Juve, Paratici's blitz in London for two Chelsea players

Fabio Paratici has carried out a blitz in London. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the sporting director of Juventus is not only working on the sale of Mandzukic to Man Utd. Per the report, he is also probing two Chelsea players to reinforce the squad.The Bianconeri are interested in the left-back Emerson Palmieri and the winger Willian. The latter's contract with the Blues expires next summer, and he could be the next free signing for Juve. Meanwhile, it would take some negotiating to land Emerson.