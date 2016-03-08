Juve, Paratici wants three names for January
29 December at 10:20Calciomercato reports that Juventus directo Paratici is expecting no less than three signing this January winter mercato as the bianoconeri find themselves in a tougher than usual fight for the scudetto.
2019/20 see's former Juve manager Antonio Conte take rivals Inter to the top, competing every step of the way against the old lady. The competitive nature of Serie A this season has highlighted a few weaknesses in Juve's side.
Fabio Paratici wants three purchases immediately for his Juventus: Haaland for the attack, Meunier in the right lane and the Paredes target in the median.
It was reported as early as this week that the Salzburg hitman, who made a name for himself in this seasons Champions league, was being closely monitored by the bianconeri, who are looking to add to their attack.
Erling has an impressive 28 goals in 25 appearances this season in the Austrian first division, a tally that has earned him the respect, and attention of many of Europe's top clubs. Although Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been interested, Juventus are still leading the race.
Anthony Privetera
