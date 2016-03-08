Juve-Parma 3-3, ratings: infallible CR7, Caceres’ terrible debut, Gervinho MVP

Parma held Juventus to an increbile 3-3- draw managing to recover from two goals down twice. Former Arsenal star Gervinho claimed the spotlight with two goals in the last 15 minutes of play. Juventus dominated the first half which ended with the Old Lady ahead thanks to a goal of Cristiano Ronaldo.



Daniele Rugani scored the second one in the 62nd minute, the game seemed over but two minutes later Barillà netted the first goal of the night for the Ducali.



Two minutes later it’s Cristiano Ronaldo who gave Juventus a double lead again thanks to a stunning header set up by Mario Mandzukic. Quite incredibly, that was the end of Juventus’ game. With 16 minutes left to be played, Gervinho anticipated Rugani to score a backheel goal and in the second minute of extra time, the former Gunner netted the equalizer that gives Juve another tough lesson after their Coppa Italia defeat earlier this week. Now the lead on second-placed Napoli is reduced to nine points.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Turin