Juve, Pellegrini: ‘Roma made me the man I am today, now I join one of the most successful clubs in the world’

01 July at 14:00
Luca Pellegrini, Juventus’ new left-back, took to Instagram this morning to announce his delight at signing for the club and to thank Roma for everything they did for him during his time there: "Before starting this new adventure, I wanted to thank AS Roma, for these years spent together, for the path of the youth team where we won many trophies and great achievements have arrived, up to the first team.

During these years I have met many people, and from each of them I have learned something, from coaches to teammates, from team managers to warehouse workers, from doctors to physiotherapists. Without them I would not have become the Luca that I am today.

I joined 8 years ago when I was a child, and now I come out a more mature person. I would like to thank the fans who were close to me from the first moments of difficulties, to the small and large joys that I have achieved with this shirt, and that I would have liked to have been more numerous.

From today a new path begins for me, which I will undertake with all possible enthusiasm as I always have. I am honored to have joined the most successful club in Italy, and among the most successful in the world. I look forward to starting this new path!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prima di iniziare questa nuova avventura, volevo ringraziare l’AS Roma, per questi anni passati insieme, per il percorso del settore giovanile dove sono arrivati tanti trofei e grandi traguardi, fino ad arrivare in prima squadra. Durante questi anni ho conosciuto molte persone, e da ognuna di loro ho imparato qualcosa, dai mister ai compagni, dai team manager ai magazzinieri, dai dottori ai fisioterapisti. Li ringrazio uno ad uno. Senza di loro non sarei diventato il Luca che sono oggi. Sono entrato 8 anni fa che ero un bambino, e adesso ne esco da persona più matura. Vorrei ringraziare di cuore i tifosi che mi sono stati vicini, dai primi momenti di difficoltà, alle piccole/grandi gioie che ho raggiunto con questa maglia, e che avrei voluto fossero più numerose. Da oggi per me inizia un nuovo percorso, che intraprenderò con tutto l’entusiasmo possibile come ho sempre fatto. Sono onorato di essere entrato a far parte del club più titolato in Italia, e tra i più titolati al mondo. Non vedo l’ora di cominciare questo nuovo cammino! @juventus

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.