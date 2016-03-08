Juve, Pellegrini: ‘Roma made me the man I am today, now I join one of the most successful clubs in the world’
During these years I have met many people, and from each of them I have learned something, from coaches to teammates, from team managers to warehouse workers, from doctors to physiotherapists. Without them I would not have become the Luca that I am today.
I joined 8 years ago when I was a child, and now I come out a more mature person. I would like to thank the fans who were close to me from the first moments of difficulties, to the small and large joys that I have achieved with this shirt, and that I would have liked to have been more numerous.
From today a new path begins for me, which I will undertake with all possible enthusiasm as I always have. I am honored to have joined the most successful club in Italy, and among the most successful in the world. I look forward to starting this new path!"
Prima di iniziare questa nuova avventura, volevo ringraziare l’AS Roma, per questi anni passati insieme, per il percorso del settore giovanile dove sono arrivati tanti trofei e grandi traguardi, fino ad arrivare in prima squadra. Durante questi anni ho conosciuto molte persone, e da ognuna di loro ho imparato qualcosa, dai mister ai compagni, dai team manager ai magazzinieri, dai dottori ai fisioterapisti. Li ringrazio uno ad uno. Senza di loro non sarei diventato il Luca che sono oggi. Sono entrato 8 anni fa che ero un bambino, e adesso ne esco da persona più matura. Vorrei ringraziare di cuore i tifosi che mi sono stati vicini, dai primi momenti di difficoltà, alle piccole/grandi gioie che ho raggiunto con questa maglia, e che avrei voluto fossero più numerose. Da oggi per me inizia un nuovo percorso, che intraprenderò con tutto l’entusiasmo possibile come ho sempre fatto. Sono onorato di essere entrato a far parte del club più titolato in Italia, e tra i più titolati al mondo. Non vedo l’ora di cominciare questo nuovo cammino! @juventus
