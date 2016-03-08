Juve, Pellegrini: ‘Roma made me the man I am today, now I join one of the most successful clubs in the world’

Luca Pellegrini, Juventus’ new left-back, took to Instagram this morning to announce his delight at signing for the club and to thank Roma for everything they did for him during his time there: "Before starting this new adventure, I wanted to thank AS Roma, for these years spent together, for the path of the youth team where we won many trophies and great achievements have arrived, up to the first team.During these years I have met many people, and from each of them I have learned something, from coaches to teammates, from team managers to warehouse workers, from doctors to physiotherapists. Without them I would not have become the Luca that I am today.I joined 8 years ago when I was a child, and now I come out a more mature person. I would like to thank the fans who were close to me from the first moments of difficulties, to the small and large joys that I have achieved with this shirt, and that I would have liked to have been more numerous.From today a new path begins for me, which I will undertake with all possible enthusiasm as I always have. I am honored to have joined the most successful club in Italy, and among the most successful in the world. I look forward to starting this new path!"