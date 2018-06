Mattia Perin is now a new Juve player as the keeper will compete with Szczesny for the bianconeri starting job (after the departure of Gigi Buffon). Here is what Perin had to say as he spoke to the Juve website: "I feel like I left Genoa at the right age. I am anxious to begin my new adventure here. Juve have been after me all summer as I couldn't say no to them...".