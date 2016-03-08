Juve, Perin's new haircut causes great confusion

24 February at 16:00
After years of playing in the Serie A with his long hair, which made him easily recognizable, Mattia Perin has got himself a new hair cut. Ahead of today's game between Bologna and Juventus, this caused confusion among fans. 
 
In fact, given how significant his former hairstyle was, many had issues with identifying the man in goal, having to check twice if it was actually Perin or a youth player. 'Who is this imposter in between the sticks', a fan wrote, while Serie A commentator Sheridan Bird said 'Perin with short hair has left me a bit disorientated'. 

