Juve, Perin's new haircut causes great confusion

In fact, given how significant his former hairstyle was, many had issues with identifying the man in goal, having to check twice if it was actually Perin or a youth player. 'Who is this imposter in between the sticks', a fan wrote, while Serie A commentator Sheridan Bird said 'Perin with short hair has left me a bit disorientated'.

Chi è questo impostore in porta nella Juve?#BolognaJuve pic.twitter.com/BmqZHdoshc — Valerio Nicastro (@valerionicastro) 24 februari 2019

After years of playing in the Serie A with his long hair, which made him easily recognizable, Mattia Perin has got himself a new hair cut. Ahead of today's game between Bologna and Juventus, this caused confusion among fans.