Juve, Perin to Fiorentina possible even without Chiesa

28 June at 10:45
Following a successful season, Alban Lafont can leave Fiorentina this summer. Therefore, La Viola will have to find a replacement, and Juve's Mattia Perin is on their radar.
 
As Buffon is set to return to the Bianconeri, the club will not oppose the sale of Perin, who wants to get more playing time. Juve had planned to include the goalkeeper in the negotiations for Chiesa. However, even without the latter, the Turin side could decide to sell Perin.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.