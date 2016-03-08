Juve, Perin to Fiorentina possible even without Chiesa

As Buffon is set to return to the Bianconeri, the club will not oppose the sale of Perin, who wants to get more playing time. Juve had planned to include the goalkeeper in the negotiations for Chiesa. However, even without the latter, the Turin side could decide to sell Perin.

Following a successful season, Alban Lafont can leave Fiorentina this summer. Therefore, La Viola will have to find a replacement, and Juve's Mattia Perin is on their radar.