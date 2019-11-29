Juve, Pjanic has fun with Matuidi - pics

30 November at 18:40
Juventus are coming off a big win in the UEFA Champions league against Atletico Madrid (thanks to a Paulo Dybala goal). You can tell that the bianconeri players are enjoying themselves as the results have been good for Juve of late. Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi are great friends as they often hangout together. You can view a picture of them bellow right now as Pjanic often likes to 'prank' Matuidi! Click here for more news
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

