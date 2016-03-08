Juve, Pjanic hits record figures and fulfils Sarri's wish
07 January at 19:45Juventus managed to beat Cagliari convincing, putting four goals past Olsen in goal yesterday, bringing the Sardinians back down to earth after a very bright start to the season. However, the win wasn't the only positive that Maurizio Sarri can take from the game.
"150 touches per game," as the manager has said about Miralem Pjanic in the past, wanting the Bosnian to be the centre point of his Juventus. Yesterday, as Calciomercato.com highlight, the midfielder registered a new record for the season: 142 touches, 117 passes and 93% successful passes.
