Juve, Pjanic: 'I turned down France. Ronaldo? He is an example...'

Juve's Miralem Pjanic spoke to the local press during a Randstad event at the Allianz Stadium, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' I am happy to have chosen to play for Bosnia even if I could've played for France instead. I was only 18 at the time as Domenech called me to see what my plans were. I went to see a Bosnia-Denmark game when I was 13 and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to represent Bosnia. I eventually turned down Domenech's offer. Style of play? Well everyone has their own style. I am not the quickest guy out there and I don't dribble like Douglas Costa for example but I try to help my team out game in and game out. Ronaldo? He is an example of concentration. Players have to play 50 games in a season nowadays, you have to remain focused on the objective and Ronaldo is the master of this. Allegri? Max really is a solid coach. He knows how to lead a group of players and get the most out of them...'.