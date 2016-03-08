Juve, Pjanic: 'I turned down France. Ronaldo? He is an example...'

23 May at 21:50
Juve's Miralem Pjanic spoke to the local press during a Randstad event at the Allianz Stadium, here is what he had to say on the matter:

' I am happy to have chosen to play for Bosnia even if I could've played for France instead. I was only 18 at the time as Domenech called me to see what my plans were. I went to see a Bosnia-Denmark game when I was 13 and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to represent Bosnia. I eventually turned down Domenech's offer. Style of play? Well everyone has their own style. I am not the quickest guy out there and I don't dribble like Douglas Costa for example but I try to help my team out game in and game out. Ronaldo? He is an example of concentration. Players have to play 50 games in a season nowadays, you have to remain focused on the objective and Ronaldo is the master of this. Allegri? Max really is a solid coach. He knows how to lead a group of players and get the most out of them...'. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.