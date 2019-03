Juve, Pjanic is set to lauch a new project for sick kids - pics

Miralem Pjanic posted a long message on Instagram earlier today as he asked for everyone's help in an attempt to help the families of sick kids. Here is what he had to say: 'It's important that everyone helps out as we launch our Tuzla parental project for sick kids. These kids who have cancer deserve to have our help. We can do great things with everyone's help, I am just a small part of this...'. View the entire message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.