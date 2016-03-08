Juve, Pjanic: "It's not true that our focus was on the Man United game..."
20 October at 22:05Juventus played against Genoa today as both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw (with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniel Bessa). Miralem Pjanic spoke to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter (via IlBianconero):
"Allegri? Well Allegri did tell us to watch out before the game. We really wanted to win, that was our only objective and we failed to do so today. International break? Well it's true that it isn't easy to play right after the international break, these are the games that are always the most difficult. Genoa? They played well but we weren't aggressive enough today. Focus was on Manchester United? No I don't think so. We were fully focused on Genoa since our game against United is only next week. It is a long season so it's normal that we can't win every game. We will have to keep on improving in weeks to come. Penalty shot? We don't have one official shooter. It depends of the game and the situation but we have many good players...". For more news you can visit Calciomercato.com right now.
Go to comments