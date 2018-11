Juve, Pjanic makes prediction about Man Utd clash and sends warning message to Barcelona

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Manchester United: “It’s going to be a thrilling game, very important for our future in the competition.We want to gift our fans an amazing night. We are aware that Man United have many big players, also in midfield. It’s going to be an entertaining game.”Despite 10 wins in the opening 12 Serie A games, Pjanic believes Juve have still room for improvement: “We must close the gamesand sometimes you need to slow down.”“Champions League? Barcelona are among the favorites but we also want to lift the trophy. Barça