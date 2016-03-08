Juve, Pjanic makes prediction about Man Utd clash and sends warning message to Barcelona

05 November at 12:25
Juventus star Miralem Pjanic spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Manchester United: “It’s going to be a thrilling game, very important for our future in the competition. We played very well at Old Trafford but, once again, we should have closed the game. We want to gift our fans an amazing night. We are aware that Man United have many big players, also in midfield. It’s going to be an entertaining game.”

Despite 10 wins in the opening 12 Serie A games, Pjanic believes Juve have still room for improvement: “We must close the games earlier and manage them after that. We are due to play more than 60 games every season and sometimes you need to slow down.”

“Champions League? Barcelona are among the favorites but we also want to lift the trophy. Barça have amazing players, they want to win the Champions League but our team is very competitive and we can win the trophy.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.