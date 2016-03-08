Juve, Pjanic makes prediction about Man Utd clash and sends warning message to Barcelona
05 November at 12:25Juventus star Miralem Pjanic spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Manchester United: “It’s going to be a thrilling game, very important for our future in the competition. We played very well at Old Trafford but, once again, we should have closed the game. We want to gift our fans an amazing night. We are aware that Man United have many big players, also in midfield. It’s going to be an entertaining game.”
Despite 10 wins in the opening 12 Serie A games, Pjanic believes Juve have still room for improvement: “We must close the games earlier and manage them after that. We are due to play more than 60 games every season and sometimes you need to slow down.”
“Champions League? Barcelona are among the favorites but we also want to lift the trophy. Barça have amazing players, they want to win the Champions League but our team is very competitive and we can win the trophy.”
