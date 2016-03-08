Juve, Pjanic: 'Racism? What happens in stadiums is unacceptable'

Miralem Pjanic , Juventus midfielder , spoke in Dubai during the Global Soccer ceremony. Many themes and topics were touched on by the Bosnian: from racism to the relationship with social media.On his relationship with social media:"We must be a model and we must be careful what we publish on social media. It is important to know what and when to write, we must pass on positive messages".On Racism and its forefront in modern football-"Racism? I do everything to fight it, I support every effort by my colleagues and what happens in the stadiums is unacceptable. I come from Bosnia, a country that has suffered, my family has fled to Luxembourg that we will never stop thanking. Now I work with Unicef to help others, it's something I have inside. I want to help people, we have fame and money and we have to help others ".When asked about the impact of the fans:"One of the characteristics that distinguish one player from another is his ability to face the media and the public during difficulties, complicated situations. How his defeat on the field can be transformed into a victory on social media or on media channels".ANTHONY PRIVETERA