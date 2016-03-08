Juve, Pjanic releases injury update
27 August at 12:55Miralem Pjanic was forced out of the pitch in the second half of Juventus’ first home game of the season against Lazio last week-end.
Players in Black-and-White will make return at the Continassa today to begin trainings for the upcoming Parma clash.
Pjanic released a quick injury update shortly after the game against Lazio: “It’s nothing to be worried about. I will rest for one day and then I’ll be ready to prepare the game against Parma.”
The Bosnia International could undergo a personalized training session today.
