Juve, Pjanic releases injury update

Miralem Pjanic was forced out of the pitch in the second half of Juventus’ first home game of the season against Lazio last week-end.



Players in Black-and-White will make return at the Continassa today to begin trainings for the upcoming Parma clash.



​Pjanic released a quick injury update shortly after the game against Lazio: “It’s nothing to be worried about. I will rest for one day and then I’ll be ready to prepare the game against Parma.”



The Bosnia International could undergo a personalized training session today.

