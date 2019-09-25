Juve, Pjanic's message on Instagram following racist chants

On Tuesday evening, Miralem Pjanic was the subject of racist chants during the clash between Brescia and Juventus. According to various reports, the Brescia fans shouted 'gipsy shit' when the Bosnian midfielder scored the winner for the Bianconeri.



Of course, as we know, it's not the first incident in Italy, as the likes of Lukaku, Kessie and Dalbert have all been abused very recently. Despite this, the authorities are seemingly doing little to change the situation, which is getting worse by the day.



On Instagram, Pjanic published a long message about the incident: "We are footballers, we are fans, we are passionate. We get excited for a game, for a goal, for a victory. The whistles and the teasing of opponents give us energy.



"However, the insults of four demented racists who insist on coming to the stadium make everyone lose, let's make sure they don't feel anymore. For all the other fans I can just applaud.



Hopefully, further actions will be taken by the Lega, as the situation is unbearable. During the game between Fiorentina and Atalanta, we saw improvement when Dalbert was the subject of racist chants, as the referee decided to halt the play and inform the stadium announcer.

