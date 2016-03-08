Juve, Pjanic: 'Sarri? We are settling in'

Miralem Pjanic spoke to Corriere dello Sport about Juve, here is what he had to say: 'We played for Allegri for a while so it's normal to struggle a little at first when a new coach arrives and implements his new style of play. The real Juve will soon arrive, we are starting to settle in. UCL? We will fight hard, we are one of the top teams out there. Conte? He has done well at Inter but we are Juve, we have to focus on ourselves...'. More to come...