Juve: Pjanic says no to Real Madrid and Psg
12 June at 13:45Juventus star Miralem Pjanic spoke in the mixed zone of the Allianz Stadium last night after Bosnia's 2-1 defeat against Italy. The former Roma man is being linkered with Real Madrid and Psg but last night he revealed his desire to stay in Turin:
"I have four years left in my contract and Juve and I love each other".
"I am happy, here, I love this club and I am sure I can still give a lot to this club. I feel loved and I like the fans. We want to win the Champions League and we hope to achieve it as soon as possible".
Juventus have also no intention of selling Pjanic even if an offer above € 80 million could convince the Old Lady to hold talks with her midfield star. Pjanic, however, doesn't want to leave Turin and he's confirmed his desire loud and clear.
The Bosnia star arrived in Turin in summer 2016 for € 32 million from Roma.
