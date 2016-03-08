Juve, Pjanic: 'Sorry for losing the Super Cup. Scudetto?'

Awarded at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards with the Player Career Award, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has released some statements, starting with Maurizio Sarri's arrival on the Juventus bench:"Sarri is a different coach, he has a another football mentality. The important thing is to try to win trophies anyway, which we have always done ".Not only Sarri, Pjanic also spoke about the Scudetto race, in which there are not only Juve and Inter:" Lazio and Roma are strong opponents for Juventus in Serie A as well asInter . Meanwhile, we also continue to aim for the Champions League and apologize for losing the Italian Super Cup ".Anthony Privetera