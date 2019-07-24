Juve, Pjanic: 'The Italian derby is always nice to win'

24 July at 23:00
Following Juventus' win against Inter in the International Champions Cup, Miralem Pjanic published a message on Instagram about the game, emitting the enthusiasm of the Bianconeri squad.

"Whether in Nanjing, Turin or Milan, Juve-Inter is the Italian Derby and even in July, winning is always beautiful. It will be a great challenge in the league," he wrote.

The game was decided on penalties as the scores remained level after 90 minutes. Even though Juventus missed two of their spot-kicks, they managed to secure the victory.

