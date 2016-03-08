Juve plan for Zaniolo, waiting until 2020 could be key

Juventus and Roma are two of the clubs that will most likely be active in the market and the future of Zaniolo is far from certain.

Nicolò Zaniolo, the Tuscan talent has impressed everyone, even Juve, and is likely to be hot property on the market. There will likely be an attempt to bring the youngster to Turin in the summer.

If the conditions are right Fabio Paratici will be ready to make a move for the youngster. A lot depends on whether the Roma club can achieve Champions League qualification. At the moment, however, Zaniolo is not a priority for the bianconeri.

A factor that could make the difference is the ambitions of Roma, who might be determined to hold Zaniolo, or aim to sacrifice him if necessary to strengthen in other areas, similar to the sales of Nainggolan, Strootman and Alisson last year.

A negotiation, therefore, that could start soon, with the aim of immediately fixing price to prevent auctions later in the window. The Juve-Zaniolo relationship could be a possibility in the future, however, a gentleman’s agreement for the summer of 2020 could, perhaps, be the key for everyone.