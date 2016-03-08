Juve plan strategy to sign Manchester United star on free transfer
27 June at 22:30According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, Juventus have planned an alternative strategy to sign Anthony Martial; after suggestions that Manchester United are unlikely to part with the enigmatic young French forward for less than €80-€90m.
Juventus may lack the funds to pursue Martial, as well as some of their other top priority targets such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Therefore, they are willing to wait until the summer of 2019, when Martial’s contract with the Manchester club expires.
This would allow the Old Lady to pursue more high priority targets this year and saving them nearly 100 million in the process. Juventus’ next steps would therefore be to get in contact with the Frenchman and discuss the options available to both parties.
Manchester United, however, may instead opt to sell the player to another club, Chelsea for example, in order to save themselves a huge, embarrassing loss of fiscal power.
For more news, click here and check our gallery to see the players linked between Manchester United and Juventus!
Go to comments