Juve players demand more salary since Cristiano’s arrival

20 November at 16:05
Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ locker room has increased the salary demands of the players.

Clear indication of that was evident when veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci extended his contract with the Turin-based club on Tuesday where his salary increased from €5.5 million per season to €7.5 million per season.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is also set to extend his contarct with the club where his salary will increase from €4 million per season to €7 million per season.

Winger Juan Cuadrado’s engagement with the club is also likely to be increased to more than €5 million per season plus bonuses.

