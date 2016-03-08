Juve players demand more salary since Cristiano’s arrival
20 November at 16:05Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ locker room has increased the salary demands of the players.
Clear indication of that was evident when veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci extended his contract with the Turin-based club on Tuesday where his salary increased from €5.5 million per season to €7.5 million per season.
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is also set to extend his contarct with the club where his salary will increase from €4 million per season to €7 million per season.
Winger Juan Cuadrado’s engagement with the club is also likely to be increased to more than €5 million per season plus bonuses.
