Juve plot free transfer for Man Utd midfielder Matic
15 September at 12:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Juventus are interested in signing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer next summer from Manchester United.
The former Chelsea and Benfica midfielder is also being reportedly watched by AC Milan and Inter Milan but Juventus could prove to be a valuable option considering their impressive track record with free transfers in recent years; seeing midfielders Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey all join on high-profile zero-cost deals in recent years.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments