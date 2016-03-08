Juve plotting maxi-operation with Barcelona: the details
22 August at 11:30Juventus is looking to thin out the squad at Maurizio Sarri's disposal, especially in the midfield department and given the difficulties to sell Blaise Matuidi the number one suspect to leave the Allianz Stadium is Emre Can who arrived last summer on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool expired.
The German midfielder is appreciated by Bayern Munich and especially Barcelona, who are in talks with the Bianconeri over a possible transfer. And as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Can is not the only player who could move from Turin to the Nou Camp.
Rodrigo Bentancur could also be included in a potential maxi-operation between the two clubs. The Uruguayan joined Juventus in 2017 from Boca Juniors who have a 50% clause for the resale value of the player and for this reason, Bentancur's sale will only be considered in case the outgoing market remains blocked, as it has been up until now.
