Juve, Pochettino hints at Tottenham exit: 'Part of me wants to stay, but...'

"After the semi-finals, I had two distinct feelings: on one hand, an incredible chapter seemed ready to be closed after advancing to the Champions League final. On the other hand, I felt the desire to be a part of the next one," he began.

The Argentinian has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Juventus and Real Madrid. The latter, however, denied the rumours in a statement, though both sides are still monitoring the situation.





For more news, visit our homepage. "When I arrived, Tottenham was a Europa League club, after four years we are permanently in the Champions League and this was a dream for everyone, but now it's a question of glory: we want to reach it and the only way to do this, is to win titles," he concluded.