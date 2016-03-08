Juve, Pochettino hints at Tottenham exit: 'Part of me wants to stay, but...'

26 May at 16:30
​The future of Mauricio Pochettino on the bench of Tottenham is far from decided. Whilst waiting for the Champions League final against Liverpool, the Argentine coach once against spoke about the issue, this time in an interview with the Mirror.
 
"After the semi-finals, I had two distinct feelings: on one hand, an incredible chapter seemed ready to be closed after advancing to the Champions League final. On the other hand, I felt the desire to be a part of the next one," he began.
 
The Argentinian has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Juventus and Real Madrid. The latter, however, denied the rumours in a statement, though both sides are still monitoring the situation.
 
"When I arrived, Tottenham was a Europa League club, after four years we are permanently in the Champions League and this was a dream for everyone, but now it's a question of glory: we want to reach it and the only way to do this, is to win titles," he concluded.

