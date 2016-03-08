Juve, Pogba meets Zidane in Dubai - Photo

Paul Pogba meets Zinedine Zidane in Dubai to add fresh fuel to Man Utd transfer talk https://t.co/SBKaoN3V1g pic.twitter.com/rDJQb9m3QS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 18, 2019

​Amid the rumours of a Man Utd exit, Paul Pogba met Zinedine Zidane in Dubai, where the manager participated in a conference about the use of artificial intelligence in sport. Given that the January window is around the corner, it certainly fuels the rumours.The meeting took place during the international break, as Pogba was unable to join the French national team due to an ankle injury, which should keep him on the sidelines for the big match between Man Utd and Liverpool on Sunday.In addition to Real Madrid, Juventus are also interested in Pogba, and could decide to use their good relationship with Mino Raiola to snatch the midfielder from the Bernabeu side.