Juve: Pogba remains Agnelli’s dream
07 October at 11:00Juventus are still dreaming to signing Paul Pogba. Their former midfielder is not on good terms with José Mourinho and although Manchester United are not going to sell him in January, Tuttosport believes the Old Lady could make an offer as soon as the season ends.
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli remains a huge admirer of the France World Cup winner and wants to do anything he can to take the Frenchman back at the Allianz Stadium.
According to the Turin-based paper, fans of Manchester United proved all their support for José Mourinho yesterday as the Red Devils recovered from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2.
Mourinho ‘has seven lives’, writes Tuttosport, and the fans of the Red Devils didn’t hide their support for the former Inter manager who could have been sacked in case of defeat against the Magpies.
Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola spoke on Friday night claiming that “Manchester United have already made clear that Pogba is not leaving.”
Go to comments