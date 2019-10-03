Juve, Pogba shares funny video of Marchisio following decision to retire

On Instagram, Paul Pogba decided to send a message to the Italian midfielder, who was his teammate at Juventus: "Thanks Claudio for all the advice you gave me, I learned a lot from you. When I arrived at Juve, you helped me a lot. You are a great man! I hope to see you soon! Good luck to you and your family".

The Frenchman also published a funny video, which shows Marchisio completely dressed up, while Pogba himself appears to be wearing the Juventus merchandise.

The day of farewell, the day of greetings. From Dybala to Del Piero, many have sent a message to Claudio Marchisio, who has decided to retire from football after a one-year spell at Zenit.