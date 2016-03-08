Juve, Pogba wants to leave Man Utd: the numbers of the operation
06 February at 11:40Paul Pogba's farewell to Manchester United appears ever closer. The Frenchman has made it clear on several occasions that his desire is to leave the Red Devils for a new adventure. As reported by Calciomercato.com, his agent is also at work to find a solution.
Meanwhile, Juventus have started to evaluate the operation, given that they could certainly use their former player in the midfielder. However, how much would he cost the Bianconeri? The initial demand was €130-140m, but this could drop for a couple of reasons.
The first, of course, is the will of the player who insists on leaving Manchester. The second is the fact that a replacement has already found by United: Bruno Fernandes who was signed in January for €80m (including super-bonuses) from Sporting Lisbon.
With €90-100m, therefore, the deal could go through. As mentioned, Juve are evaluating the operation. Meanwhile, Pogba has already prepared his farewell.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments