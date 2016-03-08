Juve, Portugal striker on Ronaldo: 'If he is here, it means he can play...'

Gonçalo Paciencia, the Portugal striker, spoke at the press conference ahead of his side's games against Lithuania and Luxembourg. He was also asked about the condition of Ronaldo, who left the pitch with an alleged injury during Juve-Milan."Ronaldo? Unfortunately, I don't have a medical degree. If he is here, it means he can play. It's the first time I've been with him, so I didn't ask him how he was straight away. He is the best in the world, and if he is here it means that he is 100%," Paciencia stated.