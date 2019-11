Juventus are currently sitting in first place in the standings. However, despite their position, their start hasn't been perfect by any means. In January, the Bianconeri will be able to reinforce their squad.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Juve are preparing yet another operation with Mino Raiola: Haaland from Salzburg. However, there is a lot of competition for the player, though the Bianconeri are hoping to use their good relationship with the agent.