Juve prepare offer for Eriksen: the figures

Everyone wants Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham star is on the radar of several clubs, given that his contract with the London side expires next summer. As reported by AS, there are four teams in the race: Juventus, Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Real Madrid. The Bianconeri, however, intend to meet the player's demands and more. In other words, they are very keen on landing the player on a free transfer, ready to offer him a mega salary.